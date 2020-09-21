Jacksonville Correctional Center Inmate Dies From COVID Over the Weekend

The Morgan County Health Department announced the death of an inmate from COVID-19 at the Jacksonville Correctional Facility. In their daily COVID-19 update today, the Morgan County Health Department received notification of the death of a Jacksonville Correctional Center inmate, who died Sunday, likely at a Springfield hospital. No other information about the inmate was given. To date, there have been 217 inmates and 14 staff at the Department of Corrections facility test positive for the virus.

The health department also announced 5 new cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend. The new cases include a female juvenile, a female teen, a male teen, a male in his 40s, and a female in her 60s. All are in isolation at home. Morgan County now has 23 active cases in the county, with 638 total confirmed cases.

The Pike County Health Department announced 3 new cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases include a male and a female in their 30s, and a female in her 50s. To date, there have been 111 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pike County, with 13 cases currently active.

The Cass County Health Department reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and an additional case confirmed today. New cases from the weekend include a male in his 20s, a female in her 20s, a male in his 30s, a female in her 30s, and a female in her 60s. Today’s case was a female in her 40s. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 385, with 39 cases currently active.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 1,477 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, along with 7 additional deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is at 3.5%.