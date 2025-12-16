Jacksonville Council Hears from Businesses about the “20-percent”

The Jacksonville City Council last night for the first time at a full council meeting heard from another side of the discussion about possible solutions for the homeless in the city…downtown business people.

Six businesses were heard from following a workshop session. All six say they have helped the homeless at one time or another. But, the fears they aired concerned what they call..the other 20-percent. Namely, those without homes who are aggressive and threatening toward the retailers.

Tonya Alfano of Leo’s Pizza says she and others that work with and for her have feared for their safety.

She says several have come into the business to steal tips on tables, others have followed workers out of the business to their vehicles and even tried to climb inside. Alfano identified the more aggressive of this group as the “other 20 percent.”

The situation seemingly is fueled by the shortcomings of the Safe-T Act, which makes it difficult to hold those arrested overnight..the lack of adequate services for the mentally challenged, and what appears to be a growing transient population in Jacksonville.

Alfano and others want action sooner than later.

The discussion last night began when aldermen talked about a camping ordinance that is still in the embryonic stage for the council. It’s modelled after an ordinance in O Fallon.

Alderman Joe Lockman has been meeting on a regular basis with agencies that deal with those in need of housing and food. Lockman says the council has been talking to the groups behind the scenes who have been helping find a solution to find consistent shelter for the homeless.

The issue is..the council is trying to find that balance between the needs of the homeless, the safety of the general public and a concern that Jacksonville may become a dumping ground for other communities wrestling with the same problem.

No decisions were made. But Lockman and special studies committee chairperson, Alderwoman Erin Williams promised to continue to work on the problem after the holidays. Mayor Andy Ezard called for the committee to come up with a recommendation as soon as possible.