Jacksonville Council Looks at the Appropriations Ordinance tonight.

The Jacksonville city council will look at the first reading of the appropriations ordinance for 2021 tonight.

The appropriations ordinance gives the city permission to spend tax monies throughout the year. Before the city can spend the money legally, it must be in the ordinance. Amendments can be made during the year.

Historically, the city sets the appropriations at 10-percent above the budget. It will come after the council approved a tax levy, which sets the level of tax collections it will get from county. The levy included a slight increase over last year.

Aldermen will be asked to reduce the number of liquor license for A through C establishments by one with the closure of the JP Convenience Store. And, the number of Class D and E license will be reduced by two with the closure of Ponderosa and Lira’s Italian Restaurant.

And, the council will discuss an intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois EPA over the Lake Mauvaisterre dam project.

The committee of the whole meets in workshop at 6, and the regular meeting

starts at 7 tonight in the city council chambers.