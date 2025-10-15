Jacksonville Council Talks Homelessness

The Jacksonville city council last night spent the most time talking about an item that wasn’t on the agenda last night…homelessness.

One could make the argument that it is a problem that has solution.

Alderwoman Alison Rubin de Celis opened the discussion once the council finished the agenda by asking about the ordinance for people seeking shelter within the city limits. The city has modeled it after a law from the city of O Fallon.

That evolved into a discussion about what the city can do about the growing homelessness problem in Jacksonville. Alderwoman Lori Large Oldenettal pushed the discussion by suggesting the council and possible other groups meet to brainstorm.

Mayor Andy Ezard didn’t dismiss the idea. But, he says several groups have been meeting and swapping ideas. And, he says there is no answer, yet.

He says asking agencies, such a police to stray from their duties, creates gaps in service on crimes officers are out there to handle. Ezard says the same could be said for public health, and the multiple agencies already wrestling with the problem on a daily basis.

Ezard says the council can address the problem of camping within the city limits at the next meeting if aldermen want to get it done.

But, the mayor says the camping ordinance does not address the homeless.

Alderwoman Rubin de Celis also asked about regulation of electric bikes in Jacksonville. Ezard says that’s another sticky wicket, because the state wants to leave it to cities to legislate laws.