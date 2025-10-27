Jacksonville Council Talks TIF

The Jacksonville city council finance committee will meet prior to the workshop session tonight at city hall to talk about city donation requests.

The meeting was prompted by a question from alderwoman Terri Heape at the last meeting. The committee will be asked to make a recommendation on the distribution of proceeds from the video gambling and marijuana tax monies. The council has committed to making a portion of that money available to help out social service agencies in the city.

The workshop meeting will feature a pinning ceremony for promotions in the police department. Aldermen will discuss tax increment financing applications for the Hockenhull building on East State, Guse’s at Main and College, and the Depot on West Morgan.

Aldermen will be asked to increase the number of liquor licenses by one for the North Clay Convenience Store.

The finance committee meets at 5:30, the workshop meeting at 6, and the regular meeting to follow.