Jacksonville Couple Injured In Motorcycle Crash In Pike County

A Jacksonville couple was injured in a Saturday morning crash in Pike County after a deer ran in front of their motorcycle.

Illinois State Police District 20 preliminary investigation reports indicate that a 2018 Honda trike motorcycle driven by 76 year old Bobby O Lewis of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Interstate 72 near Milepost 1 on the Hannibal, Missouri bridge approach in Pike County, Illinois. The motorcycle struck a deer that had ran in front of the motorcycle in the roadway. Both riders were ejected from the motorcycle on impact.

Lewis was transported from the scene by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital. Lewis’ passenger, 67 year old Janet L. Lewis also of Jacksonville, was airlifted from the scene with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital. Both were wearing helmets.