Jacksonville Dispensary Officially Opens for Business

The area’s first cannabis dispensary is officially open for business. Kush 21 located in Jacksonville held its grand opening this morning after months of planning by partners Kenny Pleasant and Michale Beraki of Washington State.

It’s the duo’s first dispensary in Illinois. Kush 21 currently operates ten dispensaries in the state of Washington. City officials joined Beraki for an official ribbon cutting with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce at 10:00 am.

Beraki says they are excited to finally be open for business. “It’s been busy. We’ve had here and there a couple of small issues but everything else has been smooth. We’ve probably completed fifty or so transactions this morning, so it’s been exciting.”

The grand opening included a DJ and food truck, but it’s not all fun and games as security is strictly monitored at the facility. Customers enter into a foyer where they are required to have their ID verified as being over 21 before they are allowed to enter by representatives from an independent security company.

Beraki says that once inside, everything was ready to go for the opening, which included a fully stocked store room. “We have plenty of supplies that will probably last us the next two weeks. We have over 500 SKUs so an incredible selection in each category.”

Beraki says all of the ordering is completed via an electronic system where the customer places the order via their cell phone, or with an employee known as a bartender who assists the customer in ordering via electronic tablet.

Kush 21 is located at 1112 Veterans Drive in Jacksonville and is open from 8 am to 9 pm seven days a week.