Jacksonville Dispensary to Hold Grand Opening Friday

A new Jacksonville business will be holding its official grand opening this week.

The Kush 21 cannabis dispensary will officially open its doors this Friday. Founder and CEO Michale Beraki said in a press release Monday, that after being one of the longest-operating cannabis retailers in the State of Washington, the company is excited to announce the opening of its first Illinois location.

Kush 21 will hold a ribbon cutting at 10 am this Friday. Beraki says cultivars will be present on-site as well as live music and a food truck for the grand opening.

The dispensary features a 4,300-square-foot retail space that Beraki says will offer a wide variety of products ranging in price from $5.00 to $300.00. He says it will also offer a variety of deals and community-based discounts, with regular updates posted on the dispensary’s website Kush21.com.

Beraki, says he feels the opening of this dispensary is an opportunity to be the example of a successful black-owned cannabis business in Illinois. One that is legitimately working for a favorable social, economic, and legal environment for the cannabis industry in Jacksonville, and a more diverse and inclusive industry across the country.

Kush 21 is located at 1112 Veterans Drive in Jacksonville and will be open daily from 8 am to 9 pm.