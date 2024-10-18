Jacksonville DMV Location to Be Converted Into ‘One Stop Shop’ for ILSOS Services

By Benjamin Cox on October 18, 2024 at 6:17am

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office announced today that renovations are coming to the Jacksonville DMV location in Lincoln Square.

According to the announcement, the Jacksonville DMV facility at 901 West Morton Avenue, Suite 13 will be temporarily relocated to the Jacksonville Municipal Building at 200 West Douglas Avenue from Monday, October 21st to Friday, October 25th for renovations at the West Morton Avenue location.

Parking will be available in the Municipal Parking Lot across the street from the front entrance of the Municipal Building.

The renovations will include turning the space into a “one stop shop” location for the Secretary of State’s Office.

The temporary location hours will be 7:30AM-5PM. The West Morton location will reopen to the public on Monday, October 28th.