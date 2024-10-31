Jacksonville DMV Reopens in Lincoln Square after “One-Stop-Shop” Renovations

(Left to right: Deputy Director of Driver Services Tracy Wilhour, Director of Accounting Revenue Dana Homer, South Jacksonville President Richard Samples, Facility Manager Chelsea Speeks, Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (100th District-Murrayville), Information Systems Technician Sheila Cannon, Regional Manager Jaclyn Swigert and Director of Vehicle Services Brian Alexander cut the ribbon and the newly remodeled Jacksonville DMV. (Photo Provided by ILSOS)

The Illinois Secretary of State has upgraded its Jacksonville DMV to a “One-Stop-Shop” design, improving the customer experience through reduced wait times and increased efficiency.

The renovation also includes updated signage to create a more logical flow and help customers know where to go.

The Jacksonville DMV, located at 901 W Morton Ave #13, is among the initial facilities to undergo the “One-Stop-Shop” transformation and is now reopened following extensive renovations that put the DMV at the Jacksonville Municipal Building for nearly three weeks.

According to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias the redesign will save people time and streamline services by offering both vehicle and driver services at a single service counter. The Jacksonville location is one of the first locations in Central Illinois and one of just a few in Downstate Illinois to get the new concept installed.

Driver services and vehicle services employees at “One-Stop-Shop” DMVs are now cross-trained to provide both sets of services.

100th District State Rep. CD Davidsmeyer, Facility Manager Chelsea Speeks, and South Jacksonville Village President Dick Samples were on hand for a ribbon cutting of the new facility on Tuesday morning.