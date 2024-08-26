Jacksonville Doctor Receives Rare Menopause Care Designation

SIU Medicine has announced that a local doctor has received a special designation for women’s health.

Dr. Jeffrey Olejnik has successfully earned The Menopause Society Certified Practitioner designation. This designation reflects a commitment to providing exceptional care to women during the menopause transition and beyond. Only four providers within a 50-mile radius of Springfield hold this distinction, according to the announcement.

Those who attain the certification are health care professionals who have demonstrated a specialized interest in and competency within the menopause field. This certification equips practitioners with the latest evidence-based strategies and treatments to address the complex needs of women going through menopause, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care.

To schedule an appointment with an SIU Medicine women’s health specialist, contact the SIU Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at 217-545-8000 or request an appointment at siumed.org. Learn more about the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology providers on SIU Medicine’s website.