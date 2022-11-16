Jacksonville Downtown Businesses Gearing Up For First Ever Pink Friday Shopping Event

Jacksonville Downtown businesses are pushing for you to shop local with a special Pink Friday event and another shopping event this weekend.

Colleen Flinn of Nothing Fancy Supply and Gillham House explains the idea of the new national shopping trend: “I believe it started during Covid-19. This is the first year we are having it in Jacksonville. It is Pink Friday, which is the Friday before Black Friday. The goal is to get people shopping small and local before they decide to go to the big box stores on Black Friday.”

13 businesses will be participating in the first ever Pink Friday or Pink-Mas event including Flinn’s Gillham House. She says the retail holiday will carry over into Saturday with another event specifically at Gillham House and Nothing Fancy Supply: “Gillham House is participating in Pink-Mas. We will be having sales on Friday and Saturday. Then, we are also having our Christmas Market on Saturday, so we will have vendors; Proud Richards is going to be here with food and drinks; we’re going to have live music; and we will be open from 10AM-4PM. Nothing Fancy Supply will also be holding their annual Warehouse Sale Event, so all of our beeswax food wraps will be marked down super low. We hope that we can a bunch of people to come out to all of these events.”

Flinn says its an exciting time to be a part of the downtown businesses with all of the construction going on and new shops opening up. She says one way to ensure that all of the growth in Downtown Jacksonville continues is to continue buying from locally-owned and operated businesses.