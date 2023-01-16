Jacksonville Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Events

The following events will be going on in Jacksonville today to commemorate the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.:

10AM – The annual Commemorative March will begin at Mt. Emory Baptist Church located at 424 South Church Street and proceed south on South Church to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial located on the East Side of Community Park. The Jacksonville Police Department and Citizens’ Police Academy will provide escort and golf carts in the events any marchers need assistance. The Jacksonville Drum Line, under the direction of Chip Davis, will the march.

10:30AM – AM1180 WLDS’ What’s On Your Mind will play in its entirety, Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech given on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on August 28, 1963. The speech was given in front of an estimated 250,000 people as a part of the March on Washington for Jobs & Freedom.

11:30AM – 1:30PM – The Jacksonville African-American History Museum, located at 859 Grove Street, will be open for 2 hours following the march for anyone to tour the museum. Board member of the museum and local historian, Art Wilson, will be on hand to answer questions and share information about the contributions of local African-Americans to the Jacksonville community and beyond.

4PM – Mt. Emory Baptist Church will host a Commemorative Program to celebrate the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Rev. Johnny Nichols and Deacon Jackie Rogers will preside. This year’s keynote speaker is Rev. Jimmie Burries from Jacksonville’s House of Worship, Church of God in Christ. The Mt. Emory Baptist Church Choir will perform during the program. At the program’s close, local vocalist Annabelle Blue, will lead in the singing of the Negro National Anthem: “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.