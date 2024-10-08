Jacksonville Driver Cited, Family Seeking Donations After Car Crashes Through Home in Chapin

The driver of an SUV that ended up inside of a Chapin home early Saturday morning has been cited for numerous traffic violations in relation to the incident.

63-year old William L. Adams of the 1000 block of Sheridan Street has been cited for disobeying a traffic control device, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane use, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle after his silver SUV ended up in the kitchen of a home at 213 Ash Street in Chapin just after midnight on Saturday. The home is near the intersection of Ash and New streets. Adams suffered a severe head injury and was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

The Jacksonville Journal-Courier reports that Adams was going westbound on New Street when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, drove across the yard of the home on Ash Street before breaching the wall of the home. Adams is said to have hold Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel. The house sustained an estimated $30,000 to $50,000 in damage. The family living in the home spent the night in a hotel, per reports. Adams is scheduled to appear in court November 4th.

Family members of the homeowners have set up a GoFundMe page for the family, as they say they will have to pay for hotel expenses and insurance deductibles out of pocket. The link to the GoFundMe can be found here.