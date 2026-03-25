Jacksonville Drum Line needs Sponsors

By Gary Scott on March 25, 2026 at 6:58am

The Jacksonville Drumline Institute is looking for a few good good sponsors.

Founder Chip Davis would not turn down a lot of sponsors.

Davis founded the group in 2018.

Davis says there are several ways to sponsor the group.

He says there is a group sponsor at $250, $350, and $500. He says the benefits range from business names on shirts, on banners, to a private performance.

Davis says anyone interested in supporting the group can reach out to him.

He says he can be reached at 217-291-4114. Or, Davis says you can mail in a check to 235 Westminster in Jacksonville.

Davis says he has 33 members in the drum line, and they range from 10 to 21. He says the group practices at First Baptist Church.

Again, Davis can be reached at 217-291-4114.