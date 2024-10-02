Jacksonville Fall Leaf Pickup Details Announced

The Jacksonville Streets Department has announced the annual citywide leaf pick up program will begin on Friday, November 1st and will continue until the end of November.

This pick up will be for leaves only – no other yard waste will be allowed. All bagged leaves must be curbside by 8AM each day. Leaf bags can be plastic or paper.

Pick up crews will be making many trips throughout town, so don’t worry if you think you have been missed because they will be back.

For more information, call 217-479-4653.