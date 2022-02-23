Jacksonville Farmer’s Market Moving to Pathway Plaza

The Jacksonville Farmer’s Market is changing locations this year.

The farmer’s market has been at Lincoln Square since 1997. Michael Meyer, director of the market, says in communication today that the market is changing locations this year because the rate structure charged by Lincoln Square changed this year.

Meyer says the increase would increase vendor fees, which would likely be passed along to customers. Meyer says due to the increase, the market is moving to the Pathway Plaza lot on West Morton Avenue.

The season for the grower’s only market begins in May. Meyer says that the number of vendors varies during the season, but Saturdays traditionally remain the market’s most popular day.

Vendors sell everything from seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, honey, flowers, plants, meat, homemade soaps and eggs. Arts & crafts are still not accepted at the market.

Meyer hopes the change in location will provide more space for this year’s vendors and customers, and increase visibility to drive-by traffic.