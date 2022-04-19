Jacksonville Fire Answers Call at West Morton Avenue Laundromat

By Benjamin Cox on April 19, 2022 at 9:37am

The Jacksonville Fire Department was called out for an indoor fire at a business yesterday in the late afternoon.

An emergency dispatch came into the department at approximately 4:31 yesterday to Monqui Suds Laundromat & Dry Cleaning in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue.

Crews responded to the scene in a matter of minutes. Smoke could be seen billowing from inside the business upon arrival.

A commercial dryer and contents had caught fire. According to a report from Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills, fire fighters were able to contain the blaze to a single machine and its contents. Estimated damage was totaled around $8,000. Fire fighters were on scene until approximately 5:05PM.

No injuries were reported in the incident.