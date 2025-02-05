Jacksonville Fire Department Praises Teen’s Quick Thinking In Saving Family Home

The Jacksonville Fire Department has given praise to a teenager who saved his family’s home from a tragedy on Sunday night.

Jacksonville Police and Fire were called for a fire in a basement of a home at approximately 8:45 Sunday night at residence in the 400 block of James Creek Lane.

Fire officials say the teenager heard three loud, sharp popping sounds coming from the basement of the home. He approached a door in a lower level room and when he cracked it open, was immediately confronted with heavy smoke and visible flames. Without hesitation, he slammed the door shut, preventing the fire from spreading, and ran upstairs to alert his family. Fire personnel arrived after a 9-1-1 call a few minutes later.

Fire officials say that thanks to the boy’s quick reaction and awareness, the family was able to evacuate safely and minimize potential damage. According to photographs, the fire was contained to a pair of electrical outlets in the family’s downstairs office.

Jacksonville Fire officials say the story is a good lesson on how critical it is to stay calm and close doors when confronted with heat or smoke and then call for help.