Jacksonville Fire Department Responds to Call of Smoke Filling Home Thursday

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a residence in the northern part of the city last night after a caller advised the house was filling with smoke.

Fire crews responded to the 800 block of North Diamond Street just after 10:00 pm Thursday. Upon arrival, it was determined that the smoke was caused by the clothes dryer which had been in operation prior to the resident calling about the smoke.

Officials on scene said multiple family members were in the house at the time and all were able to get out without injury. Some of the residents complained of symptoms related to smoke inhalation however all refused transport to the hospital.

The house suffered smoke damage however a fire department official said the house is still livable.

