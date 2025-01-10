Jacksonville Fire Dept. Battles Shed Fire in Cold Temps on Wednesday

Jacksonville Firefighters had the challenge of dousing a structure fire in cold temperatures yesterday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police and Fire responded to a shed on fire at 940 West Lafayette Avenue at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Journal Courier reports that one of the residents of the home was working on a vehicle outside, near the shed prior to leaving to purchase car parts. While that individual was gone, another resident at the home looked outside a window when they noticed lights flickering and then saw that the shed had caught fire.

Firefighters were on scene until just before 3PM and managed to contain the fire to the shed. A nearby home was not damaged. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.