Jacksonville Fire Dept. Cancels Open House Scheduled For Saturday

The Jacksonville Fire Department has cancelled this weekend’s Open House.

The open house scheduled for the West Lafayette substation from from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. There is no planned make-up date. The event was planned to coincide with National Fire Prevention Week that runs through next Saturday, October 15th.

Fire Department Capt. Mike Griffitts says they are already planning the event for next year, potentially in the Spring, and have reached out to Jacksonville School District 117 to do a fire safety program. Griffiths says they wanted to do the extra event with the kids in Jacksonville as a make up for cancelling this weekend’s event.

Griffitts said firefighters will take the fire safety house to each school and emphasize the importance of smoke and fire alarms, how to properly perform “stop, drop and roll,” and the importance of keeping doors closed behind you in the event of a fire.