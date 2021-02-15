Jacksonville Fire Dept Responds to Structure Fire Late Monday Morning

No one was injured in a house fire in Jacksonville late this morning.

The Jacksonville Fire Department revived a call of a structure fire at the corner of North Kosciusko and West Court Streets at 10:56 am.

Jacksonville Fire department Captain Mike Martin says the fire originated in the attic of the two-story home located at 111 North Kosciusko. He says the fire is non-suspicious in nature. An investigation is underway, however, preliminary indications point to a possible electrical issue. An official cause of the fire has not been deemed at this time.

The South Jacksonville Fire Department assisted on the call. According to Martin, there was heavy smoke coming from the home when crews arrived. He says there was light fire discovered in the attic upon entry. Fire crews pulled the second story ceiling down to extinguish the fire above.

Martin says the homeowners reported leaving at approximately 7:30 this morning and had driven by the house multiple times this morning without seeing any indication of fire. An initial estimate of damage to the home was reported at $80,000, with $8,000 of damage sustained to contents.

Martin says crews were on scene for just over two hours extinguishing the fire and checking for hot spots.