Jacksonville Fire Stations to “Light Up Red” Wednesday

May 4th is International Firefighters’ Day which was created to honor fallen firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation asks everyone to light up their home with a red porch light on May 4th to show support. Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills says it’s something his department is happy to take part in with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

“It’s a support organization that raises awareness for firefighter fatalities, injuries, things along that line. On May 4th it’s shine your light for firefighters, International Firefighters Day so we’ll be shining up both stations in red to show our support of what that organization does for firefighters nationwide and worldwide.”

More information can be found at the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation website at firehero.org.

Anyone who participates is asked to share a picture of their home or business lit up in red showing their support to social media using the hashtag #Shine4Firefighters.