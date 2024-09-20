Jacksonville First Responders Hosting Car Seat Event on Saturday

The City of Jacksonville and West Central Illinois Joint ETSB are recognizing National Child Passenger Safety Week with a special event this Saturday at the Jacksonville Fire Department.

Parents and caregivers are invited to a free car seat safety check on Saturday from 9AM to Noon at the fire department, located at 200 West Douglas Avenue in Jacksonville. The event will be held on the east side of the building.

During this event, parents and caregivers will have the opportunity to get their children’s car seat installed properly and checked by certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians.

Ensuring that car seats are correctly installed is crucial for the safety of young passengers and can significantly reduce the risk of serious injury. Technicians will be there to provide expert guidance and answer any questions.

This event is open to all families in the community and no registration is required. For more information, call 217-479-4616 or email esda@jacksonvilleil.com.