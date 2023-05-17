Jacksonville Food Center in Need of Donations as Number of Clients Continues to Rise

The Jacksonville Food Bank is in serious need of the public’s help right now. Spring can make for tough times for food banks as they find themselves stuck between the holiday giving season being long past, and gardens and farm fields alike still in the planting season.

Melissa Hall with the Jacksonville Food Center says the need in Jacksonville is huge right now with weekly numbers having tripled since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Hall says the Food Center is in need of several types of food for the shelves. “Honestly anything will do, caned goods are great. The one thing people don’t think of that is a major necessity is bread. Even though bread doesn’t have a stable shelf life, it is stable for a few days. So that is the biggest need right now, sliced bread.

Meat items are also a big need, Our local stores are good to us however, they do not have mass production so any types of frozen meat, and lunch meats are great to provide for those single families.”

Hall says the Jacksonville Food Center receives support from the Springfield Food Bank once per month with a load of select items, but overall, the main supply of food comes from local support.

Anyone in need can go to the Food Center for help. People can collect bundles of bread products once per week, while meal boxes that contain meats, cheeses, canned goods, eggs, and the like are given out once every two weeks.

Hall says the Jacksonville Food Center never turns anyone away who needs help, even when the shelves are low on items.

She says those who would rather make a monetary donation instead of food are more than welcome to. “Monetary donations are always good. I do shop local so your money does stay here. If you donate to Central Illinois Food Bank, the money stays there. So we ask if you are going to do a monetary donation that you either mail it or bring it up here to the center directly. “

The Jacksonville Food Center is located at 316 East State Street across from the Jacksonville Area Museum. The center is open for clients from 9:00 am till noon, and open to receive donations from 7:30 to 9:00 am Monday through Friday. For more information, call 217-243-1122