Jacksonville Food Center to Expand, Thanx to a Gift

By Gary Scott on October 3, 2025 at 6:38am

The Jacksonville Food Center is using a generous gift to expand its operations.

The Food Center is located on South East Street behind the Jacksonville Area Museum.

Melissa Hall, food center director, says the gift literally came out of the blue.

She says the food center had not sought the gift.

Hall says the portion the Jacksonville Food Center has purchased from Mike Wankel in the original Production Press building. The back half was used by Henry’s Service Center before the business returned to West Morton.

Hall says this is a couple of months in the making.

She passed away in April, and the gift wasn’t made for another couple of months.

Hall says the public won’t notice much of a change, because the Food Center will use the current storefront.

She says the gift represents a significant amount. There will be more information during a ribbon cutting soon.