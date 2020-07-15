Jacksonville Golfers Head to Semifinal at 83rd Drysdale Tourney Today

Jacksonville natives Brady Kaufmann and Addie Dobson are moving on to the semifinal flights today at the 83rd annual Drysdale Golf Tournament.

Kaufmann defeated New Berlin’s Dain Ritchie 1-up yesterday to move into the 16-17 year old division semifinal round for a possible spot in the championship match on Thursday. Last year’s 16-17 year old champion, Jacksonville’s Aydin Folker lost 3-up-2 to Tobin Nell of Springfield in his quarterfinal match. Folker moves to the consolation bracket to face Cole Bartels of Brookshire, Texas. Kaufmann tees up at 7:30 this morning against Miles Roland. Folker tees up at 7:40.

On the girls’ side, Addie Dobson cruised through her match yesterday with a 7-up-6 victory over Amanda Stevens. Dobson faces Ellie Knight of Auburn in the semifinal at 8:10 this morning.

In the 11-13 year old boys division, Thatcher Frye dropped his quarterfinal match with Hillsboro’s Colton Weiss in an extra hole playoff 1-up-10. Frye moves to the Consolation Bracket at Bergen Golf Course today with an 8:10 tee time with Chatham’s Elliott Mogren.

In the 8-10 year old boys division, Highland’s Eli Lucas topped New Berlin’s Ty Hambelton yesterday 5-up-4 to advance to the semifinals to play Jacksonville’s Brayden Byers. Byers downed Bill Brennan 1-up earlier in the day. The semifinal match-ups tee up at 9:30 at Bergen.