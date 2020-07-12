Jacksonville Golfers Hope For Title in 83rd Drysdale Junior Golf Tourney

Aydin Folker, Brady Kaufmann, and Addie Dobson are looking for a title on Monday in the 83rd annual Drysdale Junior Golf Tourney. The boys’ side tees up at 7:30AM at Bunn Golf Course.

According to the State Journal Register, Folker, who is a senior at Jacksonville High School, is hoping to defend his title in the 16-17 year old division against his fellow teammate Kaufman and New Berlin’s Dain Richie. Jadon Wheeler and Isaac Anderson are also in the field representing Jacksonville. Kaufman, who is a junior this year at JHS, won the 14-15 year old division last year. Match play will determine the champion after Monday’s stroke play.

Dobson, a junior at Routt, is looking to take the title away from defending champion Faith Davis of Williamsville in the 16-17 year old girls’ division. The girls tee up at 8:50AM at Bunn.

Pleasant Plains’ Keegan Cook is in a crowded field in the 14-15 year old boys’ field, which tees up at 9:40AM at Bunn.

11-13 year old divisions will tee up down the road at Bergen Golf Course. Jacksonville’s Thatcher Frye tees up for the boys while Pleasant Plains’ Ariana Cook and Virden’s Jersey West goes for the girls. The 8-10 year old divisions tee up at 10:40AM at Bergen. Jacksonville’s Brayden Byers and New Berlin’s Andrew Potthoff square off on the boys’ side.

For a full list of tee times visit here and here.

170 golfers registered for this year’s tournament, sponsored by Kone Elevator.