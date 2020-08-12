Jacksonville Goodwill Store Closes Following Employee Testing Positive for COVID-19

Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries has temporarily closed its Jacksonville store and donation center located at 1205 West Morton beginning today August 12, 2020.

According to a press release by the retailer today, one Goodwill employee at the Jacksonville store reported positive test results for COVID-19 this morning and was instructed to stay home.

The affected employees last worked at the store this past Friday. Land of Lincoln Goodwill is in contact with the Morgan County Health Department and is following their guidelines as well as it’s own safety protocols. A reopening date for the store has not yet been determined.

Company officials say the Goodwill store in Jacksonville has been following strict safety precautions since the outbreak began and every employee undergoes both morning and mid-day health screenings. The affected employee reported no symptoms while at the Goodwill store, however, Goodwill is taking all necessary precautions including the complete disinfecting of the entire store and donation processing area.

All other Goodwill employees have been sent home with pay and will be tested following IDPH guidance.