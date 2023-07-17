Jacksonville Goodwill To Reopen After Storm Damage Repairs

The Jacksonville Goodwill Outlet store is reopening this Friday.

Land of Lincoln Goodwill officials announced this morning that the store would be reopened after repairs had been completed on the building located at 211 Capitol Way.

The store sustained severe water damage after portions of the roof were lifted off or damaged during the June 29th derecho. Goodwill had to dispose of damaged product and do intense clean up on the interior of the building.

No one was injured in the storm.

According to a press release announcement from Ron Culves, President & CEO of Land of Lincoln Goodwill headquartered in Springfield: “We are excited to offer a special 25% discount for Goodwill shoppers starting on Friday, July 21st and lasting through the weekend. Everyone making a purchase at the Outlet, during this time, will receive a 25% discount coupon for all regularly priced items in our Jacksonville Retail Store this weekend only. We wanted to thank everyone for their patience while we continue to improve and expand our popular Outlet Store.”

The regular retail location is located at 1205 West Morton Avenue in the old Wal-Mart plaza.