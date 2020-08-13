Jacksonville Goodwill To Reopen Tomorrow

Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries will reopen its Jacksonville retail store and donation center beginning at 10 am tomorrow. In a press release today, Land of Lincoln Goodwill said that the entire store including all surfaces, merchandise and donations were professionally sanitized and disinfected today and the store would be safe to reopen. The store was temporarily closed yesterday after an employee reported a positive COVID-19 test result.

All customers are required to wear a face mask or shield prior to entering the store and all Goodwill employees are required to wear effective PPE, practice social distancing, and follow all disinfecting protocols throughout the day.