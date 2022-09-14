Jacksonville, Hardin Recipient of New RISE Grant from DCEO

The City of Jacksonville and the Village of Hardin will be the recipient of a new grant from the State of Illinois.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced yesterday that communities will receive portions of $3.5 million through the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery program (RISE).

The State is providing grants to help local governments and economic development organizations to create or update economic plans to promote economic recovery post-COVID-19. After the plans are created, DCEO will offer grantees a competitive grant opportunity to apply for funding for specific projects included in their plans. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Jacksonville is receiving $75,000 towards a new housing plan for the city. The Village of Hardin will receive $74,998 for business district redevelopment plans focused on supporting and attracting new businesses and commercial corridors.

42 communities are receiving a portion of the funding for various post-pandemic planning purposes.