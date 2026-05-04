Jacksonville Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 3 Finds New Home

By Benjamin Cox on May 4, 2026 at 5:12pm

One of the oldest and most historically significant Masonic lodges in Illinois is entering a new chapter.

Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 3 in Jacksonville has announced it is relocating to a new home at 903 East Morton Avenue, the former site of VFW Post 1379. The move comes after several years of transition following the sale of the lodge’s longtime art deco temple on West College Avenue.

Lodge officials say the new one-level facility will provide improved accessibility and expanded space for meetings, events, and community activities.

Worshipful Master Jeremy Coumbes says the building offers the flexibility the organization has been seeking, including ADA accessibility and room to grow its charitable and community outreach efforts.

The move was made possible through a donation and continued support from Rabbi Rob and Lauren Thomas. Renovations are expected to begin soon to convert the building into a functional lodge and gathering space for both members and the public.

Zingabad Grotto, which meets alongside the lodge, will also relocate to the new site. Monarch Shane McGath says the additional space will help expand the group’s charitable work, including fundraising efforts that support local children’s causes.

Harmony Lodge No. 3 has deep roots in Illinois history. Originally chartered in 1837 under the Grand Lodge of Missouri, it became Harmony Lodge No. 3 when the Grand Lodge of Illinois AF&AM was reorganized in Jacksonville in 1840.

The lodge’s previous home, a three-story Masonic Center built during the Great Depression, was sold in 2020 due to declining membership and rising maintenance costs. At its peak in the mid-20th century, the lodge had nearly 1,200 members. That number had declined to around 250 in recent years.

Before the College Avenue building, the lodge’s earliest meeting place was located on the west side of the downtown square — now marked by a historical marker near a present-day parking lot.

Officials say a formal dedication ceremony and public open house for the new location will be announced in the coming months.