Jacksonville Has Three Food Distributions This Week

Jacksonville residents have two opportunities to get food if they are in need this week. Kiwanian and Jacksonville Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel says that the first opportunity is this afternoon at Jacksonville High School. “Kiwanis of Jacksonville is partnering with the Central Illinois Foodbank out of Springfield in providing a drive-thru food distribution at JHS beginning at 3 o’clock until the food runs out. We should be finished handing out food supplies by 5 o’clock. Anyone is eligible to come. Anyone who might be in need of food should come by the high school. We will be located in the south parking lot and their will be signage to follow.”

The second opportunity is a food pantry giveaway at the Church of God In Christ located at 710 North Clay Street, starting at 5PM on Thursday. The church pantry giveaway is open to Morgan County residents only. For more information about church pantry, call Pastor Samuel Holmes, Sr. at 217-473-9282.

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen will also be holding a food distribution and household supplies distribution on Monday, June 15th from 3-5PM. Polly Pulley says people should wear masks for the distribution to protect workers at the Soup Kitchen. She says they will also provide a meal for people who are standing in line awaiting the food and supply distribution.