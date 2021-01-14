Jacksonville Home Burglarized

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Burglary.

Sometime between January 6th and January 11th, unknown persons broke a window to gain entry to a residence in the 500 block of West Lafayette.

Once inside, several items were removed from the residence.

Jacksonville police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stopeprs says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.