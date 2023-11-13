Jacksonville Home Hit by Gunfire Sunday

Jacksonville Police are conducting an investigation into an alleged shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the vicinity of Pine and Freedman Streets a 1:45 pm after a caller to West Central Joint Dispatch reported he heard six gunshots fired and then saw a red van take off over the railroad tracks.

A resident of Pine Street reported to police that their residence was hit by an undisclosed number of shots during the incident. Upon further investigation, a vehicle containing two adults and two juveniles was checked. No one from the vehicle was detained.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Investigations Division by calling 217-479-4630 or leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties at 217-243-7300.