Jacksonville Homeless Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance with a Weapon

By Benjamin Cox on October 11, 2023 at 8:34am

Jacksonville Police arrested a man after a domestic dispute led to a brief stand off inside of a residence.

Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of West Lafayette Avenue after a caller who was passing by said a female subject was standing by the side of the street requesting officers respond to a domestic disturbance just after 11AM.

Upon arrival, officers found a male subject inside the residence who was threatening someone with a weapon. According to reports, officers instructed the man to leave the residence, but he refused.

After a brief standoff, officers arrested 21-year old Tre H. Tollefson, listed as homeless, for home invasion with a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported by police. Tollefson remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail.