Jacksonville Housing Stock Project Begins Tomorrow

The City of Jacksonville and volunteers will be out walking neighborhoods tomorrow.

The volunteers and members of the city will be taking photos as a part of the housing stock project in conjunction with the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

The housing stock project is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to fight blighted properties and also as a part of the Community Revitalization Strategy that accompanies the Community Needs Assessment Survey.

If you would like to volunteer for the project, call 217-479-4620 or email Jacksonville Community Development Director Brian Nyberg at bnyberg@jacksonvilleil.gov for more information.