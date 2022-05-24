Jacksonville Juvenile Arrested on Weapons Charges Overnight

More information has become available after a juvenile was arrested early this morning on weapons charges.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department this afternoon, at approximately 12:37 am today, officers were dispatched to the area of Franklin and East Streets after a call of a male suspect attempting to break into vehicles who may be armed with a firearm.

Police say while attempting to locate the suspect, officers observed a vehicle traveling in the area and an officer initiated a traffic stop for a moving violation.

A juvenile male who is reportedly known to officers and also matched the description of the suspect who was breaking into cars then exited the back of the vehicle and fled from the scene on foot.

Officers apprehended the juvenile after a short foot pursuit and a firearm was recovered. The 17-year-old male was arrested and is being held for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resisting A Peace Officer, and Aggravated Assault from a previously reported incident.