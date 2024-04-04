Jacksonville Kiwanis .5K Spots Still Open For This Weekend

Spots for the Jacksonville Kiwanis .5K Walk, Skip, Run or Roll for charity are filling up fast.

Co-Chair for this year’s event Lindsay McQueen says that with the weather is looking to be bright on Saturday: “We are all geared up for Saturday. We have some music entertainment that’s scheduled to play at Bahan’s after the race. We are kicking off at Don’s at 11AM. We have over 75 people registered to run, as of right now. We have prizes for our first place finishers in both the men’s and women’s division. We are very excited and hopeful that we’ll raise a lot of money for Esprit de Corps Academy. The forecast is looking good for Saturday. We do still have time to get more people registered. Obviously, people can sign up the day of the race, but we encourage you that if you’ve not pre-registered, to do so if you can or come on out on Saturday and we’ll have a table and a form ready for you.”

The charity race is looking to top the $70,000 mark this year in the amount of money its raised over the last decade. The cost to participate is $25 for an early entry or $30 the day of the race participants will receive a long-sleeved collector shirt specific to Esprit de Corps Academy.

Applications can be picked up at Don’s Place, Bahan’s Tavern, the Bob Freesen YMCA, and at the WLDS Studios; or you can fill out the jotform online posted to the Jacksonville Kiwanis Facebook Page and Venmo your entry money to Kiwanis62650.