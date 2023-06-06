Jacksonville Kiwanis Name Hackett as A.W. Applebee Award Winner

The Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville recently presented the 2023 A. Wadsworth Applebee Community Service Award.

Kiwanian Keith Bradbury explains that the award is given to a young person who has shown a devotion to civic volunteer service: “We present this award annually to an individual between the ages of 21-35 who has demonstrated civic volunteer service for the Jacksonville area. Waddy Applebee was the epitome of community service and generous with his time and his money and helped many individuals and groups. Kiwanis each year chooses someone who is not necessarily a Kiwanian to receive this award.”

Bradbury says this year’s recipient should be familiar to anyone familiar with the Jacksonville Soccer Association or Jacksonville Area Baseball: “This year’s recipient was Daniel Hackett. Daniel’s a local who is a graduate of Illinois College. Many people know the Hackett Family. He’s been really active with his church, the Jacksonville Art Association, the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, and primarily he has done a lot of sports stuff. He’s been President of the Jacksonville Soccer Association for many years and coached teams in town and traveling teams as well as with the Jacksonville Area Baseball Association. Daniel has been a mover and a shaker in this community, and the Kiwanis thought he was very deserving of this award.”

Hackett has also been active as a member of the Illinois College Alumni board. He and his sister Katie were co-chairs for the 65th annual Beaux Arts Ball for the Art Association of Jacksonville in 2022. Hackett was also named as one of the “20 Under 40” by the Jacksonville Journal-Courier in 2022.

Hackett was awarded an honorary plaque by the Kiwanis at their June 1st meeting.