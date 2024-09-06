Jacksonville Lake Concession Building Closed on Saturday

The Jacksonville Lake Staff are taking a day off on Saturday to honor one of the lake’s long-time, beloved customers.

Lakes Manager Brett Gilbreth said in a social media post this afternoon that the concession building at Lake Jacksonville will be closed Saturday so that Lakes Staff can attend the Celebration of Life for Susan Feaster.

Feaster passed away on August 20th in Jacksonville. Gilbreth says she was known as “Suzie” or “Lake Mom” to many long-time patrons at the lake. She was also a notable fishing partner to her husband Richard.

The Celebration of Life for Feaster will be held at the Newell Farm, located on Boyer Creek Road in Jerseyville on Saturday afternoon. Gilbreth says that all who wish to celebrate Suzie’s life or share memories are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Gilbreth via Facebook.