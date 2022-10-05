Jacksonville Lake Trail To Close Next Week For Seal Coating

Jacksonville Lake Management has announced that the Lake Recreational Trail will be closed next week for a short time.

The trail will be closed Monday October 10th at 6AM through October 14th for seal coating maintenance. Detours will be posted for camping point access where the trail crosses camping point entrances. There is to be absolutely no traffic on the paved trail for 4 days to make sure the path receives a good seal.

Lake Jacksonville will be closing for the winter on Wednesday, October 19th at 5PM.

If you have any questions or concerns please free to contact Jacksonville Lakes Superintendent Brett Gilbreth at 217-479-4644 or email bgilbreth@jacksonvilleil.gov.