Jacksonville Lions Club Getting Ready For Annual School Supplies Drive at Wal-Mart

Members of the Jacksonville Lions Club will once again be stationed at Wal-Mart starting in August to collect school supplies.

School supplies will be collected for students of District 117 on the weekends of August 2nd & 3rd and August 9th & 10th from 10AM to 4PM each day.

The supplies collected by Lions members during the drive at Wal-Mart will then be presented to the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation for distribution to local students. For more information, or to directly donate supplies to needy District 117 students, you can contact Leslie DeFrates at 217-243-9411 extension 1133.