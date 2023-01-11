Jacksonville Loses Congressional Office

Jacksonville has lost its local connection to Congress.

Jacksonville has been home to an office of the local member of Congress dating back to the tenure of 18th District Congressman Bob Michel.

The office at the corner of Morgan & Sandy was recently occupied by 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood. With the recent re-map, LaHood was pushed north into the 17th District and Congresswoman Mary Miller and the 15th District currently represent Jacksonville. The district stretches from the far east side of the state towards the Mississippi River, encompassing most of Central Illinois.

According to Muddy River News, Miller is fulfilling a campaign promise by placing her West Central Illinois office in Quincy. It will be the first time an active member of Congress has had an office in Quincy since the late 1980s when Dick Durbin was still a member of the House of Representatives.

The Quincy City Council is currently working on an agreement with Miller’s Office for a lease for space in Quincy City Hall. The temporary agreement will give Miller’s Office more time to find privately-held office space to lease.