Jacksonville Main Street Accepting Vendor Applications Through Today for Pumpkin Festival

Jacksonville Main Street’s 10th Annual Pumpkin Festival is coming up on October 23rd. Jacksonville Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says that the event is still accepting vendor applications until today: “The deadline has not hit yet, so absolutely, we are still taking applications. That form is downloadable on our website. Just go on there and fill it out, send it in. We are happy to have more people. There’s going to be a lot of fun stuff going on that day.”

Tighe says the event will have some of it favorite events returning like the Pumpkin Drop, but there are also a few surprises in store. She says the popular petting zoo that was on site in 2019 will be returning. Visitors to the festival will get to pet, handle, and for children, may even get to ride a few, as well.

For more information or to ask questions about becoming a vendor, visiti jacksonvillemainstreet.com or email events@jacksonvillemainstreet.com.