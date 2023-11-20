Jacksonville Main Street, Action Brown County Receive Awards from IL Main Street Conference For Second Year in a Row

Two area Main Street organizations were recently recognized for their efforts in supporting their local communities and small business at the 2023 Illinois Main Street Conference.

Jacksonville Main Street was awarded the Lieutenant Governor Award for Design, recognizing John & Rahcel Rohn’s efforts in the revitalization of the former Elliot State Bank building turning it into the retail and entertainment space known as The Plaza.

Action Brown County of Mt. Sterling was awarded for Economic Vitality for their Start-Up and Business Innovation Competitions held over the past year. By using a grant from the Tracy Foundation, the group launched a “Shark Tank” style business start up competition in 2022. The group added a Business Innovation competition this year to allow existing businesses to compete for prize money to bring a new innovation to the community.

It’s the second year in a row both groups have been rewarded for their work at the Illinois Main Street Conference.