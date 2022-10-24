Jacksonville Main Street, Action Brown County Receive Lt. Gov’s Award for Excellence

By Benjamin Cox on October 24, 2022 at 3:21pm

Jacksonville Main Street has received a major award from the State of Illinois.

Main Street was been awarded The Lieutenant Governor Award for Excellence in Downtown Revitalization in the Organization Category, recognizing work to host the 2021 Illinois Main Street State Conference.

The Lieutenant Governor Award for Excellence in Revitalization is one of the most notable awards for Illinois Main Street communities to achieve for their work in bringing economic development in their community.

Action Brown County Executive Director, Alex Geisler Accepts award for Economic Vitality

Joining Jacksonville Main Street was Action Brown County, who received a Lt. Governor Award for Economic Vitality in revitalization and relocation of its annual events.

In a press release, Jacksonville Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe thanked Jacksonville Main Street’s dedicated team of volunteers that serve the community.

The awards were officially announced in a ceremony on Wednesday at the Illinois Main Street Conference in Bloomington.