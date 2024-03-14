Jacksonville Main Street Announces 2024 Downtown Concert Series Lineup

Jacksonville Main Street announced the line up of their 8 week summer concert series today. The series will run every Friday night from the end of May to the end of July from 7-9PM on the Downtown Square. The only week without a concert is the weeks of July 5th and 12th so as to not conflict with the 4th of July Celebration and the Morgan County Fair.

The series will start with the genre crossing group The Case Band on Friday, May 31st.

Kansas City-based award winning rockabilly act The Vincents visit on June 7th.

That will be followed with 3-time Grammy nominated Chicago Blues Artist John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band on June 14th.

Another well-known Chicago act, modern folk artist Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes take the stage on June 21st.

A tribute to Heartland rocker John Mellencamp, Pink Houses rounds out the month of June prior to the two-week break.

Modern country artist Eric Burgett gets the series started down the home stretch on July 19th. Contemporary Chicago Blues and Funk frontman Maurice John Vaughn along with the Freddie Dixon Band groove on July 26th.

The series wraps up on July 28th with the Elvis Presley tribute group Hugo Elvis.

The beer wagon opens at 6 with concerts starting at 7 each Friday. To sponsor or volunteer for the 8-week series contact Melissa Hebron with Jacksonville Main Street at events@jacksonvillemainstreet.org.